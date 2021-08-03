KINGSPORT – David Harmon Ward, 72 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, graduating from Lynn View High and obtained his Master’s Degree from ETSU, as well as, receiving his EDS. He retired from the Sullivan County School System as principal of Sullivan Central High School. He was formerly a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church later becoming a member of Homeland Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dana and Mary Jarvis Ward; his brother, Gerald Ward.
David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patti Dinsmore Ward; his daughter, Ashley Ward and fiancé, Drew Gilliam; grandchildren, Jeep Dougherty and David Dougherty; sister, Nelda Culbertson (Jim); several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike and Tammy Christian and Steve and Debbie Dinsmore.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Wayne Baker and Pastor Terry Browder officiating. Music will be provided by Braeden Christian.
Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Steve Dinsmore, Braeden Christian, Matt Haynes, Brandon Dinsmore, Kenneth Hounshell, Jeff Ward, Drew Gilliam, and Stewart Boyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Christian and Jim Culbertson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ballad Health and Avalon Hospice for the care given to David during his illness.
