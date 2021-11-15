KINGSPORT - David Greggory Black, Jr., age 60, of Kingsport died Friday morning, November 12, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Johnson City, Tennessee, he was raised in Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School in 1979. Gregg attended ETSU and received his pilot’s license from Tri-Cities Airport. He raced and built motorcycles. Gregg loved the lake and enjoyed water skiing and snow skiing. He was a professional drummer and toured the country with several different bands.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Greggory Black; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Jerline Anderson; and paternal grandparents, John and Reba Black.
Gregg is survived by his mother, Ida Lou Black, of the home; sister, Beth Black of Kingsport; aunts, Carolyn Kay Williams and Kimberly Shephard, both of Kingsport; uncle, Bill Madison Anderson of New Mexico; and many friends and several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Petworks, 3101 E. Stone Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.
