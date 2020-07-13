David Fugate went home to be with the Lord July 10, 2020 after a short illness.
His eternal destiny changed when he received the Lord as his personal savior on May 19, 2020. He was born in Sullivan County to the late Mildred Fugate and Bill Fugate. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grand parents, brother-in-law David Herndon, uncles Ted Williams and Maynard Williams.
David was a loving Father and grandfather. He enjoyed watching old westerns, game shows, and going to flea markets.
Survivors include wife Lois Fugate, daughter Nikki Wagner and husband Matthew, grandsons his pride and joy Hayden Shipwash and Bryson Shipwash. Sisters Linda Salyer (Wayne), Brenda Herndon both of Kingsport, and Barbara Drinnon (Joe) Church Hill. Sister-in-law Teresa Risk and brother-in-law Steve Risk. Aunt Lorene Williams and uncle Randy Williams. Nieces Lisa Thompson and Amy Patrick, Nephews Sonny Patton and Bradley Lewis. He will be missed by many close friends. Also thanks to Mr. & Mrs. James White and Amedisys Tina.
Celebration of Life will be Monday July 13th from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Centers. Service will follow with Pastor Will Shewey officiating. Graveside service will be at 1:00 Tuesday July 14th at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Fugate family.