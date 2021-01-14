BIG STONE GAP, VA – David Alan Fawbush, 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, Va. after a brief illness. David was a very successful businessman in the community as owner and operator of Valley Utility Buildings, Inc. He was a faithful provider for his family, whom he loved very much. He was an avid lover of the mountains and all things outdoors. He was a son of the late James C. Fawbush and Anne Fields Fawbush.
David leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Beth Absher Fawbush of Big Stone Gap, Va.; a son, Daniel Ryan Fawbush of Blacksburg, Va.; three brothers, James H. (Jimmy) Fawbush of Norton, Va. Joe Fawbush and his wife Christy of Norton, Va.; Jon Fawbush and Shaun Brown of Knoxville, Tn.; several nieces and nephews.
Due to current health precautions with Covid-19 a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Thomas Renfro for his love, support and prayers and all the doctors and nursing staff of Lonesome Pine Hospital for their faithfulness and loving, caring nature. Thank you all for taking such good care of David and us during our stay there.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ballad Health Cancer Care, Patient Assistance Fund, 671 Highway 58 E, Norton, VA 24273-3007.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is in charge of arrangements.