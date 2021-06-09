KINGSPORT - David F. Rathbun, 83 passed away on June 8, 2021. Born on January 13, 1938 in Portland, IN, he previously lived in Indianapolis, IN, Gainesville, GA, and Kingsport. David was a graduate of the University of Indianapolis and spent 36 years as an elementary school teacher with Indianapolis Public Schools.
He was preceded in death by his brother Max Rathbun and sister Norma Priest.
David is survived by his wife of 59 years Raeburn; two daughters, Stacy Mitchell (Jeff) of Baltimore, MD and Annette True (Andy) of Kingsport. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Taylor Mitchell (Taylor), Morgan Mitchell, Connor Mitchell, Grant Mitchell, Emma True, Ryan True and Jackson Mitchell.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.
