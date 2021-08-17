David Elbert Reynolds, 80, passed away after a lengthy and courageous battle from thyroid cancer and other complications.
David had lived in Kingsport all of his life. He was a graduate of Lynn View High School, and he retired from Holston Defense Corporation. David enjoyed his family, home, his dog, “Peanut”, his Smokey and the Bandit TransAm, fishing, boxing, trapping, buying and selling antiques, marbles, diamonds and gold. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted father, grandpa, great- grandpa and a friend to many.
He was preceded in death by parents, William and Ruby Pearl Reynolds; sister, Gale Otto; and his son, David Shawn Reynolds.
Those left to cherish David’s memory are his daughter, Felicia Brickey and husband Scotty; son, Walter Reynolds and wife Leah, brother and life-long friend, Billy Reynolds; sister, Wanda Elgazaway; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 20, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, in the chapel, with Rev. Roy Brickey officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park with Walter Reynolds, Corey Reynolds, Austin Earhart, Brandon Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds and Isaiah Reynolds serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Scotty Brickey.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to his friends and caregivers, Jean Finch, Glenda Travis and Patricia McNew, RN, as well as, Dr. Aaron Metcalf and nurses, Valerie and Robin.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of David Elbert Reynolds and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.