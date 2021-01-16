KINGSPORT- David E. Rikard, 95, passed away on January 14, 2021 at his residence.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 3:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church in Church Hill on January 17, 2021 with a funeral service at 3:00 P.M. A military graveside service will be held at Church Hill Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Men’s #1 Class of First Baptist Church of Church Hill.
To leave an online message for the Rikard family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Rikard family.