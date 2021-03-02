WHITE PINE, TN - David E. Chapman, 69, died at home in White Pine, TN on February 24, 2021. He was born August 11, 1951 in Sullivan County, the son of Lawrence B. and Ethel
Mae (Hypes) Chapman. He is survived by one daughter Sarah Chapman Henderson, her husband Andy, and grandchildren Sawyer and Ashton of Knoxville, TN, as well as siblings,
Geraldine Ramsey and husband Gale (deceased); Alfred Chapman and wife Rosie;
Richard Chapman and wife Iva Nell (deceased); Paul Chapman and wife Kay;
Randy Chapman; Laverne Rowland and husband Johnny; Denny Chapman and
wife Patsy and several nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to The American Cancer Society.
Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, TN in charge of arrangements.