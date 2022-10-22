David Dunlap Cornell, age 76, went to the loving arms of the Lord on October 18, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
David was born in Pittsburgh, PA and raised in Pittsburgh and Solon, OH.
He was an Eagle Scout. David was educated at the University of Delaware (BS Chemical Engineering, BA Mathematics) and the University of Cincinnati (MS Material Science), Tau Beta Pi, Phi Beta Kappa, and Sigma Xi honoraries.
Son of Paul and Margaret Cornell, he met and married Roberta (Bobbie) Lampe in Cincinnati, OH where he worked at General Electric in the production of jet engines.
He and Bobbie moved to Kingsport in 1973, where he worked for Eastman Kodak on issues surrounding PET bottle polymer development, production, marketing, and stewardship. Retiring in 2000, with a Professional Engineer license he started a consultancy focused on plastic stewardship.
He was the first Technical Director for the Association of Plastic Recyclers and Vice-President of Engineering and Recycling for SBAcci, a PET consultancy. He was elected to the Plastics Hall of Fame in 2018, he being the second, after George Eastman, Kodak alumnus so honored. He was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, ASM International, ASTM International, American Chemical Society, and the Society of Plastic Engineers. David was the author or co-author for 16 US patents.
David was married to Bobbie for 52 years. He is survived by Bobbie and sons, Matthew P. Cornell (wife Kimberly McDonald, of Loganville, GA) and Andrew R. Cornell (wife, Susan Stapleton, of Nashville, TN; and daughter, Clara Cornell). David is also survived by brothers, Stephen Cornell, Chicago, IL (wife, Sharon) and Richard Cornell, Reno, NV (wife, Pamela); and sister, Barbara Feist, Oceanside, CA (husband, Raymond Feist); and a host of cousins, nephews, and nieces.
An Elder in the Presbyterian Church, David was also a high school and United States Swimming official for 14 years with Bobbie and State of Tennessee High School Swim Meet referee.
David enjoyed reading, woodworking, auto mechanics, and being a Tennessee Naturalist and volunteering at Bays Mountain Park and Warriors Path State Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ALS Association, P.O. Box 40244, Nashville, TN 37204-0244.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date.
The care of David Dunlap Cornell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
