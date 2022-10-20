David Dunlap Cornell Oct 20, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - David Dunlap Cornell, 76, of Kingsport, passed away October 18, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill David Dunlap Cornell Oak Arrangement Recommended for you