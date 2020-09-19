David Duke Coffey

January 28, 1922 – September 17, 2022
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, under the main entrance portico of Oak Hill Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Bradley K. Walker will officiate. Music will be provided by Jenny Rogers, Andy Rogers and Kim Morgan Dean. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
A private inurnment committal service will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family respectfully requests those attending the service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on Linda Coffey’s Facebook page.
