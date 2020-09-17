David Duke Coffey Sep 17, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - David Duke Coffey, 98, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at The Blake at Kingsport.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Cremation Funeral Hill Oak David Coffey Arrangement David Duke Coffey Recommended for you Trending Now KPD: Traditional golf carts are not street legal Wise County school return plan on hold Pedestrian struck after walking into path of SUV Marching with the Hawkins Boys of the 19th Tennessee Hawkins couple accused of dumping sewage at in-laws' property named in felony indictment Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.