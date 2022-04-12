GATE CITY, VA - David Dee Minnich, 63, Gate City, VA passed away, Monday, April 11, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, after a brief illness.
David was born in Sullivan County, TN on August 14, 1958, and was the son of the late Charles Dee and Belva June (Ashworth) Minnich.
He was a member of the Scott County Lifesaving Crew and was an avid golfer and fisherman.
He was retired from Komatsu in Duffield, VA.
Surviving are his cousins, Ramona and Buddy Gothard, Jed Pilkenton Lawson, and Toby Pilkenton Johnson, special friends, Terry Lark, Richard Kendrick and wife, Jennifer, Emilee Kendrick, Harold Weeden, Allen Dougherty and wife, Debra, Lynn Pendleton, and Ray Carrico, his work family, Susie Needham, Greg Vicars, and Marie Manningham, along with many other friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Will Shewey, and Rev. Michael Vaughn officiating.
Terry Lark, Richard Kendrick, Lynn Pendleton, Greg Vicars, Harold Weeden, Allen Dougherty, and Ray Carrico will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends will be meeting at Gate City Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m. for viewing before proceeding to Holston View.
