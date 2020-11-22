JOHNSON CITY - David “Daddy Dave” Joe Lane, 60, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Carter Trent Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Davis and Rev. Shannon Lane. A graveside service will follow at Mt Pleasant Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Christopher Lane, Landon Lane, Tim Lane, Travis Lane, Kevin Lane, David Byers, Jason Greenlee, and Tommy Norton. Honorary pallbearers will be Arien Lane and Danny Adams.
