CHURCH HILL - David D. May, age 64, passed on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in Holston Valley Medical Center. David was a 1975 graduate of Abingdon High School. He was an employee of Rex TV & Appliance for many years and most recently employed with Citi Bank.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. May; father-in-law, Carl O'Dell, Jr.; and three brothers-in-law, Dennis Kirkpatrick, Thomas Whittaker, and Byrd Preston.
David is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen O'Dell May; children, Adam May of Johnson City, TN, Elizabeth May of Church Hill, TN, and Brad (Candice) May of Gray, TN; mother, Sherrye Deyerle May; grandchildren, Aiden May, Liam May, and Gavin May; sister, Suzanne Preston; niece, Rachel (Josh) Nelson; great nephew, Beckett Nelson; mother-in-law, Billie O'Dell Littrell; sisters-in-law, Debra Kirkpatrick and Sandra Whittaker; brothers-in-law, Jeff O'Dell and David O'Dell.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens, located at 19415 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, Va. 24210, with Jon Rogers and Patrick Arbo officiating.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of the Holston Valley Medical Center's ICU and Emergency Room staff who cared for Mr. May.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made in Mr. May's memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Those wishing to express sympathy may do so by visiting www.farisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of David D. May is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210. (276)623-2700