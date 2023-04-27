David “D.L.” Worrell Apr 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - David “D.L.” Worrell, 60, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his residence. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Leon Clinton Gibbons Dorothy Francis Patterson Benjamin Claude "Benny" Hines Beatrice Fairchild Winstead Peggy Pat (Parks) Pendleton Tabitha Faith Coffey Gilly Andrews Bland Mitzi Osborne Lewis Delmar Eugene “Gene” Duncan Kenneth Edward Nichols