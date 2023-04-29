KINGSPORT - David “D.L.” Worrell, 60, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his residence.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 1, 2023, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.

