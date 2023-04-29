David “D.L.” Worrell Apr 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - David “D.L.” Worrell, 60, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his residence.The family will receive friends Monday, May 1, 2023, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12:00 pm with Pastor Mikel Caywood officiating. Military honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will follow at 2:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of David “D.L.” Worrell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Armed Forces Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Dorothy Francis Patterson Leon Clinton Gibbons David “D.L.” Worrell Alan Russell Hubbard Larry C. Estep Mark Maddux Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh IV Alan Russell Hubbard Joanne “Tillie” Memmer Ann Smith