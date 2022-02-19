David Clifton “Cliff” Pierce, 59, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, after complications from a seizure. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know his generous soul.
A 1981 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School, Cliff received his undergraduate in Business Management from East Tennessee State University, as well as his paralegal degree from Greenville Technical College. Cliff was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport, a former President of Kingsport Cosmopolitan Kiwanis Club, a long-time member of the Moose Lodge and a volunteer at the First Presbyterian Church Clothes Closet.
Cliff had an infectious smile and vibrant sense of humor that filled the room. He was kind and generous – the first to offer one of his legendary colorful Hawaiian shirts off his back to anyone in need. Cliff was smart and had a wicked recall of all thing’s trivia – largely from his voracious love of reading. As a small child, even before he could read, he studied encyclopedias and treasured books all his life. His passion for the outdoors, hiking, and hard rock was rivaled only by this love for friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his adoring mother, Mary Nelson Pierce.
Cliff is survived by his loving father, Bennie Pierce; his siblings, Hugh Pierce, Dr. Fletcher Pierce (Carrie), Mary-Elizabeth Pierce Kappert (Jeff); and his nieces and nephews, Fletcher, Frances, Avery, Libby, Katie-Grace, and Pierce. While we mourn the loss of such a caring son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, we cherish the time we were given, and we are thankful he suffers no more.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, February 25, 2022, in Butler, TN and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. William M. Shelton and Rev. Sharon Amstutz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.