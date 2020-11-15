COEBURN - David C. “Spike” Perry, 84, of Coeburn, peacefully went to his eternal home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, November 13th, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beecher and Ethel, his siblings; Jack, Bill, Bob, Beecher, Lorraine, Agnes, and Judy, and grandson, Robert III.
David is survived by his family that he loved unconditionally; his loving wife of 63 years, Carol Bond Perry; his children Sharon (Joe) Still of Coeburn, VA, Chris (Kathy) Perry of Kingston, TN, Leslie (Robert) Bolling of Coeburn, VA, and Margaret (Eddie) Propps of Woodbridge, VA; his grandchildren Shannon (Steve) Chewning, Scott (Michelle) Still, Kaleigh Still, Brooke (Kevin) Miles, Eric (Samantha) Jenkins, Abigail Bolling, Tiffany (Mike) Facello, and Jacob Perry; his twelve great-grandchildren; his sister Brenda Goodnough and brother Greg Perry; several special nieces & nephews; his honorary granddaughter, Emily Moore, and his very special friend, Butch Goodnough.
David was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served in two wars, Korea and Vietnam. He retired as a Tech. Sgt from the USAF in 1974 then returned to his hometown of Coeburn where he worked at the Virginia Iron Coal and Coke Company until retirement. David was an active member in the Mtn. Empire VFW Post 8652, he was a long time member of the Coeburn Masonic Lodge and Order of the Eastern Star, an avid supporter of the Coeburn/Eastside High School sports programs, he enjoyed music, golf and westerns, and was a passionate teller of tall tales and jokes.
David was known and loved by many around his hometown, and will be dearly missed by many who called him a friend and also many who called him, “Papaw”.
The family will receive friends and family from 6:00pm-7:00pm on November 16, 2020 at Estes Funeral Home, Coeburn VA, where funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00pm. A family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial at 11:00am on November 17, 2020 with full military honors presented by Norton/Coeburn/Big Stone Gap VFW and United States Honor Team and US Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Team.
Pallbearers: Scott Still, Eddie Propps, Joe Still, Robert Bolling, Jacob Perry, Kevin Miles, Eric Jenkins, Steve Chewning.
Those wishing to attend services are asked to please, follow social distancing and mask guidelines per the CDC.
Estes Funeral Home will be serving the Perry family.