2 Timothy 4:7-8a “I have fought a good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness.”
TELFORD - David C. (Charlie) Phillips age 64 of Telford, (Bowmantown) went to be with the Lord after a brief illness. He was a member of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church.
After he graduated from Daniel Boone High School in 1976, he worked for Kingsport Press (Quebecor) for 28 years. Following their closing, he worked at Plus Mark. He was currently employed at Parker-Hannifin in the heat treatment department.
Charlie was a loving husband, father, Christian, musician and a friend to everyone he met. His passion was bluegrass music where he played the guitar and sang in several bands over the years. He was the founder/creator of the band Blue Railroad. He continued to perform with the band as lead singer and guitar player at several venues such as Farmers Daughter and the Music Barn.
He loved UT Football, fishing with his son Patrick, whom he loved dearly. On any given Saturday night, you would find him picking his guitar and singing with his friends at Rheatown Store. He was well known for his big booming voice and his hearty infectious laugh.
Charlie was loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Patti Bailey Phillips; his son, Patrick; his brother, Keith Phillips of Kingsport and his wonderful in-laws and families.
He was preceded in death by his son, Paul; his parents, Floyd and Janice Phillips of Fall Branch; a special uncle, Buddy Evans and his special friend, brother-in-law, Paul Fritts.
The family will receive friends from 3 – 6 pm on Tuesday at Limestone Free Will Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 6 pm at the church with Rev. Tim Roach, Rev. Tim Broyles and Rev. Dexter Brummitt officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11 am in Limestone Free Will Baptist Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Wade McKinney, Steve Fritts, Brian Fritts, Danny Mitchell, Roger Dickerson, Tim Carter, Mike Carter and Dwight Mitchell.
The family would like to express their thanks to the nurses on 5200 Wing at Johnson City Medical Center, including Neal in 2800 ICU, who took special care of him, his family and friends during his last hours.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com