David Browning departed this life on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Johnson City, TN. David fought a courageous battle during his sickness. Now he has reached his heavenly home. David was a faithful member of Persia Baptist Church. He served proudly in the United States Navy in the Vietnam and Korean Wars from 1966 to 1970. He retired from TRW after 31 years of service.
David was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathy Browning and his father, Furman Browning.
His is survived by his wife, Carolyn Browning of the home; son, Keith Browning of Knoxville; brother, Larry Browning of South Carolina; daughter, not by blood, Cindy Clevinger Mullins of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; his little Angel Avery Montgomery who brought joy to his life; brother-in-law, Junior Brown of Rogersville; sister-in-law, Diane Brown of Church Hill.
There will be a Graveside service held at 3pm on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Hamblen Memory Gardens in Morristown, TN at the request of David with Pastor Kevin Wisecarver officiating. Friends may come by Christian-Sells Funeral home and sign the register book anytime between 8am-1pm. If you plan on attending the Graveside Service, please meet at the funeral home by 2pm to go in procession to the cemetery. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Terry Dykes, Dwight Brooks, Jason Montgomery, Larry Rogers, Archie Fields, Rocky Clevinger, Eugene Klepper and Morgan Thurman.
The family would like to thank each and everyone for their prayers, text messages and FaceTime chats. He enjoyed hearing from each and everyone.
Special thanks to Johnson City VA Hospital for all the kindness and care they gave David. A very special thank you to Terry and Susan Dykes for all they have done through this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Persia Baptist Church, 141 Old State Hwy 66, Rogersville, TN 37857 or St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.