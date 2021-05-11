ROGERSVILLE - David "Blake" Helton, age 69, of Rogersville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 10, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sturm Emory and Mayme Yvonne Helton; and brother, Joseph Randal Helton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Nancy Helton; daughter, Salita Helton; sister, Mary Ruth Shortridge; his companion dog, Sadie; niece, Teresa Zimmerhakl of Wisconsin; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Blake was a very kindhearted person with a peculiar sense of humor. He found comedy in the simplest and darkest of things. He was a brilliant person, found comfort among animals, and was an avid walker. Blake acquired a Bachelor's Degree in Biology at East Tennessee State University, and found profession as an Eligibility Counselor for the Department of Human Services for over 30 years. Blake acquired many friendships along the way and leaves behind a legacy of his own unique humor with his family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Hawkins County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.christiansells.com.