KINGSPORT - David Anthony Mays, 66, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. David was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church where he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior and sang in the choir when he was able. David was employed at Wrights Cafeteria for many years and later worked at the Meadowview Convention Center.
David was preceded in death by his parents Charles H. and Sophia Ballis Mays; wife, Sandy Denton.
Survivors include his sisters, Verna Ruth Meade and Mary Frances Jones (Glen); brothers, Wilson T. Mays (Mary), Samuel D. Mays (Kay), and Luther B. Mays; special friend and caregiver Sherry Chapman; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Mays family.