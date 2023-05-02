BIG STONE GAP, VA - Reverend and Captain David Allen Gibson has reported for duty in heaven. An accomplished and inspiring leader, he passed away at age 65 on April 30, 2023, after a brief illness.
He met and married the love of his life, Alice, while attending college. They spent 45 years building a beautiful family together.
He was mentor to many and took pride in the success of those whose life he impacted. He nurtured many men and women to become their best selves, and eagerly celebrated their accomplishments. His career in the Air Force included travel the world-over, and friendships with many people. His colleagues report that he shared his time, energy and love with them. After retiring from the military, he worked as a professional civil engineer at various firms, then spent the rest of his working years as a junior ROTC instructor.
David prioritized relationships with people. He pastored several United Methodist Churches until 2022. He loved God, and he loved people. He continued to serve in ministry and especially enjoyed singing in church choirs. He also enjoyed playing with the community concert band. He appreciated and valued every person he came to know.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Ramona Gibson. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Alice, daughter Beth Tipton (Jason), son Doug Gibson (Alicia), and two adoring grandchildren Dorothy and Samuel. He is survived by one sibling Elizabeth Mullins, step-mother Phyllis Gibson, and a plethora of extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Timothy Robinson and Rev. Roy Hull officiating.
Military graveside rites, by the Shaw Air Force Base, SC Honors Team, will be accorded at 11:00am on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Treadway Cemetery in Powell Valley. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Instead of flowers, David would desire that you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for another human being and consider making a donation to a local VFW post.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be his JROTC students.
