BIG STONE GAP, VA - Reverend and Captain David Allen Gibson has reported for duty in heaven. An accomplished and inspiring leader, he passed away at age 65 on April 30, 2023, after a brief illness.

He met and married the love of his life, Alice, while attending college. They spent 45 years building a beautiful family together.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you