ROGERSVILLE - David Adkins, age 67, of Rogersville, went to sleep in Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. He was born on November 25, 1955. Pastor David Adkins preached the gospel of Jesus Christ for 35 years. He pastored, assistant pastored, evangelized, done radio ministry, jail ministry, and nursing home ministry. David was also an employee of Wal-Mart or Rogersville and retired in 2017.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Romia M. Adkins and Sudie F. Brumfield Adkins; and sister, Bethalene Adkins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years and worked together in ministry, Barbara Adkins; sister, Elisabeth Bell and husband, Donald Bell; and brothers and sisters in Christ and many loved ones who love David very much.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dennis Morgan and Pastor Brian Southerland officiating. Graveside service will follow in McKinney Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Home Health, Rural Health, Holston Valley Medical Center, Select Specialty Hospital, EMS of Rogersville, Persia Baptist, Bethel Assembly- pastor Brian Southerland and church members, Rev. and Mrs. Dennis Morgan of Dublin, GA., Senior's Hope, Hope Helpers Church, and Shepherd Center. We thank all who prayed for David and Barbara during David's sickness. God Bless You, family of David Adkins. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
