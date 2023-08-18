ROGERSVILLE - David Adkins, age 67, of Rogersville, went to sleep in Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. He was born on November 25, 1955. Pastor David Adkins preached the gospel of Jesus Christ for 35 years. He pastored, assistant pastored, evangelized, done radio ministry, jail ministry, and nursing home ministry. David was also an employee of Wal-Mart or Rogersville and retired in 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Romia M. Adkins and Sudie F. Brumfield Adkins; and sister, Bethalene Adkins.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you