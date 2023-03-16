October 7, 1966 – December 7, 2022

David was born to Ted and Margaret Halkiades in Kingsport, TN on October 7, 1966. David passed away unexpectedly on December7, 2022 in Memphis, TN. David graduated from Sullivan South High School. He went on to attend Tennessee Technical College in Cookeville, TN and obtained his Doctorate in Optometry from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.

