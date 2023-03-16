David was born to Ted and Margaret Halkiades in Kingsport, TN on October 7, 1966. David passed away unexpectedly on December7, 2022 in Memphis, TN. David graduated from Sullivan South High School. He went on to attend Tennessee Technical College in Cookeville, TN and obtained his Doctorate in Optometry from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.
At a young age, he confessed a life in Christ. He performed rescue and recovery and was an advanced EMT throughout his lifetime and worked in Emergency Services until his death. David loved gardening, camping, martial arts, and his wonderful friends and family. David never met a stranger and everyone he encountered became a lifelong friend. He was a talented and passionate optometrist and knew his craft better than most. He was witty and funny and considerate. He thought of others before himself. He will be greatly missed.
David was preceded in death by his father, Ted Halkiades and brother Teddy. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte and sons Michael and Christopher; mother Margaret; sister Laura; nieces Margot, Amelia and Carly and nephews Dominque and Dorian.
A memorial service will be conducted at Colonial Heights Christian Church on March 18. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. with service following at 3 p.m.