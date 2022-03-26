KINGSPORT - Dave Huffman Sims, 75, of Kingsport, Tennessee died of complications from COPD on February 25, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, New Hampshire.
He is survived by aunt Barbara Huffman Wright, his brother, Dan Sims; his daughter, Jennifer Corcoran; his sisters in law, Mary Shelton and Rebekah Kelley; and his nephews and niece, Avram Ramage, Eliana Ramage, and Noah Ramage.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T. Everett Sims and Margaret Huffman Sims; his former wife of 35 years Anne Shelton; and his beloved son Matthew Franklin Shelton Sims.
Dave was born on May 31, 1946 in Greeneville Tennessee. He attended Washington College Academy of Limestone, graduated Upper Darby HS of PA, attended Morris Harvey College, earned a Bachelor of Science from ETSU, a Master of Fine Arts from University of Louisville (Theater Arts), and a Master of Divinity and Doctorate of Ministry from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. He was ordained at Watauga Avenue Presbyterian Church.
During his years of graduate work, Dave was very active in the community theatre, including a tour of the southeast US as part of a group sponsored by the Presbyterian Church. He has written numerous musical and dramatic plays.
Throughout his life he was a pastor in the Presbyterian Church, ministering to loving congregations across his beloved home of East Tennessee. When not in the pulpit, he served his ministry counselling those struggling with substance abuse. Dave served as Director of a number of hospital-based Drug and Alcoholism Recovery programs.
He was deeply attached to the people and places of his home, and always had a story to share.
At the time of his death, he was enjoying a well-earned retirement near family in New Hampshire. Dave spent his last days in the expert and compassionate care of the staff of Catholic Medical Center in Manchester New Hampshire. His family would like to thank them for their many acts of kindness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holston Presbytery (holstonpresbytery.org), the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation (www.hazeldenbettyford.org), or UNICEF (unicef.org).
A memorial Service will be held on Sunday April 3, 2022, at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church, : 2049 Greenway St., in Kingsport, TN, at 2:00 p.m.