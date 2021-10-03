JOHNSON CITY - Darvis Edwin Dezarn, 73, of Johnson City, passed away on September 26, 2021.
He was born August 25, 1948 in Rockford, IL to the late Ralph and Dorothy Mowdy Dezarn.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Darvis is survived by his loving children, daughter, Audrey Cline and son, Daniel Dezarn, two grandchildren, Ian D. Johnson and Aaron Johnson, one great granddaughter, Amelia Johnson, brother, Larry Dezarn and wife Nancy, sister, Nancy Dezarn and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
The care of Darvis Edwin Dezarn and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.