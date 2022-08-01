KINGSPORT - Theodore Darryl Jones, 75, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence. Born in Kingsport on May 21, 1947, a son of the late Ben Jones and Juanita Ketron McDavid.

Darryl resided in this area his entire life. He graduated from Gate City High School. He married Brenda Bruner on March 11, 2000 in Kingsport. He served with the National Guard and was employed for the past 20 years at BAE and had retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1997 after 31 years of service. Darryl was of the Baptist faith.

