Darrin “Dude” Fletcher, age 59, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022. Dude was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, TN. An avid fisherman, he loved spending time on the lake and being with friends and family. Dude loved the Lord and his country, proudly serving in the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lanny and Geraldine Fletcher. He is survived by his brothers Falon (Becky) Fletcher and Kip (Lori) Fletcher, nieces and nephews, Brooke (Josh) Yates, Greg Fletcher, Landon Fletcher, Logan (Kendra) Lawson, Brooke (Austin) McReynolds, and Mason Lawson, great-nephews Daxton Yates, Brayden Yates, and Jett McReynolds, special friend, Genia Frazier, and a host of friends he loved dearly.
Per his request, there will be no formal services.