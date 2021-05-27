KINGSPORT - Darren Turner, age 62, died May 24th at his home in Kingsport Tn after an ongoing battle with cancer.
Darren was born in Twenty Nine Palms California on January 12th, 1959. But moved to Hiltons VA in the mid-80s. He was an excellent mechanic and did wonderful work in auto body. He worked at many automotive business's here in the Tri-Cities area. Darren was married to Connie Porter on April 6th, 1989. They were married for 32 years.
Darren is survived by his wife, Connie Turner; two stepsons, Derek Porter and Christopher Jennings; daughter, Michelle Turner; and his grandchildren, Gabriel, Nicholas, Olivia, and Genilene.
Darren is proceeded in death by his mother and father, Barbara and Robert Turner; brothers, Larry and Clay Turner; daughter, Nichole Turner.
Live stream of the service will be provided on Shades of Grace UMC Facebook page Saturday May 29th at 8pm.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Turner family.