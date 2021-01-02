Darrell Wells Jan 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Darrell Wells passed away on Friday, January 1st, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Wells family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Darrell Wells Memorial Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.