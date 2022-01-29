BLOUNTVILLE - Darrell Wayne Broadwater, age 84, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 after a long battle with dementia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Broadwater, his parents, George Rex Broadwater and Ruby Kate Broadwater.
Darrell is survived by two daughters, Tammy Smith and husband Dwayne, and Lisa Smith and husband David; son Michael Broadwater and wife Paula, all of Blountville, TN; one grandson, Nathan Smith of Cottontown, TN; one sister, Carolyn Jean Peters Broadwater and Sonny; and one brother, Gary Broadwater and wife, Wilma, both of Nickelsville, VA; one sister-in-law, Charlene Weaver; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at East Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a funeral service officiated by Brother Garnett Snavely, followed by a committal service in the chapel.
Darrell will be laid to rest at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Faith.
Special thanks to Logan, his hospice nurse, his doctor, Dr. Daniel Carroll, and very special caregivers, Michelle and Terry.
Online condolences may be made to the Broadwater family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Broadwater family.