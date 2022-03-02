Darrell Wayne Bell passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at home.
He was born September 18, 1961 in Montgomery County, Maryland and had resided in Kingsport for most of his life. He was a contractor electrician.
Darrell was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Ann Bell.
He is survived by his father, Ralph L. Bell; two sons, Dylan Wayne Bell and Brian (Donna) Light; brothers, Mitchell Burchett, Daniel Bell, and David Bell; and two sisters, Judy (Roy) Goodman, and Faye (Ron) Dolen; and grandson, Dallas Wayne Bell.
The family will receive visitors at Gospel Mission Fellowship Hall on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 10:00AM until 12:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, your presence, prayers, and support are all that are requested.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Bell family.