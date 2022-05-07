JONESVILLE, VA - Darrell W. Snodgrass, aged 73, passed away on May 5, 2022 following a tragic accident at his home. Darrell was a life-long resident of Lee County and was a member of the Rose Hill Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed spending time working on various projects outside and particularly enjoyed helping others with their yard work. Some of his favorite times were spent mowing the yard and enjoying time with his family and grandchildren. He was a kind-hearted person who would do anything to help others in need. Darrell was a remarkable man who took on a ready-made family and helped raise four accomplished young daughters.
Prior to his retirement from the Lee County School System, Darrell worked at Ed’s Grocery in Jonesville and as a bus driver and custodian at Jonesville Middle School. He enjoyed driving various sports teams and interacting with the kids at school. He was well loved by all who knew him.
Darrell was born on May 5, 1949 in Pennington Gap. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Trevia (Quinley) Snodgrass, his son-in-law Lewis Moore and his granddaughter, Haley Elizabeth Welch.
Darrell is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Joyce, of the home; his brothers, Jim (Wanda) of Yale, Virginia, Mitchell, Ray (Vickie), and Dan (Melissa) of Jonesville; his sister, Glenda of Dayton, Ohio; his nieces, Stephanie (Rusty) Wyatt of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Ashley Vikara (Robert, Jaiden, Jerimiah, Raigen, Malikah); and by his nephew, Austin (Callie, Dean and Reese) of Pennington. He is additionally survived by his daughters, Regina Moore, Kimberly Lee, and Sonya Welch, all of Jonesville, and Shannon (Tim) Pillion of Gray, Tennessee. He was “Papaw Grass” to Jessica, Brittany, and Lewie Moore, Gillian Jessee, Faith and Holden Welch, and Alli Pillion.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 9th from 6 until 8:00 p.m. at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral services will follow at 8:00 p.m. officiated by Tim Long and Jerry Ingle. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for the processional to Lee Memorial Gardens.
Darrell’s brothers, Jim, Mitchell, Ray, Dan and nephew Austin, along with Tim Pillion, and Ty Harber will carry Darrell to his final resting place.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Snodgrass family.