CHURCH HILL - Darrell Swanner, 70, of Church Hill, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020. Darrell was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved to fish and watch westerns.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Cad and Maxine Swanner; brother, Farrell Swanner; and sister, Eleanor Cable.
He is survived by his wife, Shelby Swanner; son, Chris Marshall and wife Stephanie; brothers, James Swanner and wife Cindy, Glen Swanner and wife Janis; sister-in-law, Brenda Swanner, special nephew, Cody Swanner and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Rick Dinkins officiating. Burial will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City, Tennessee with military rites to be conducted by the American Legion 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN and/or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.