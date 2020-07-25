CHURCH HILL - Darrell Smith, 82, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Christian Bend Cemetery with Bro. Ron Gordon officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM. Pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Marty Lane, David Ratliff, Kevin Long, Anthony Christian, Terry Christian, Ronnie Smith, Devin Christian, and Richard Smith.
To leave an online message for the Smith family, please visit us atwww.johnsonarrowood.com
