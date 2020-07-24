CHURCH HILL - Darrell Smith, 82, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Darrell was a lifelong resident of the Christian Bend Community and was of the Baptist faith. He was a schoolteacher for 36 years and was with WMCH for 45 years.
He was preceded in death by parents, Earl and Douglas Smith; infant brother, Truman Smith.
Darrell is survived by his son, Steven Smith (Connie); grandson, Michael Smith (Makayla), great granddaughter Maysen; step grandchildren, Adam Hickam (son Richard) Jennifer Fitzmaurice (son Connor.)
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Christian Bend Cemetery with Bro. Ron Gordon officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM. Pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Marty Lane, David Ratliff, Kevin Long, Anthony Christian, Terry Christian, Ronnie Smith, Devin Christian, and Richard Smith.
A special thank you to his caregivers, Sallie Spears, Sheena Spears, Donna Easterling, and Lisa Morelock.
To leave an online message for the Smith family, please visit us atwww.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored serve the Smith family.