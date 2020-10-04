KINGSPORT – Darrell Ray Holt, 67, went to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 after his fight with cancer.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh, Rev. Troy Daily, and Rev. Billy Linkous. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 5 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Hawkins County Color Guard. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Hero’s Way, by 9:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Sensabaugh, John Harold, Trevor Smith, Shane Maultbay, and Alan Sivert. Hudson Mullins will serve as a honorary pallbearer.
