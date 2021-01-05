SURGOINSVILLE - Darrell Lyndon Case, 64, of Surgoinsville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his residence.
Darrell was born on August 15, 1956 to Kenneth H. Case and Nina Pauline Bailey Case. He worked at Holliston Mills for several years before his retirement. He was a member of Bass’s Chapel Church and was saved there when he was a young boy. Darrell was loved by many, a friend to all, and was cherished by his family.
Darrell is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth H. Case; brothers, Gary K. Case and Alvin T. Case.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving mother, Nina Pauline Case; brother, Terry K. Case; son, Loren Case; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 7, 2020 at Hawkins County Memory Gardens with Pastor David Rossetti officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Case Family.