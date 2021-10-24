JOHNSON CITY - Darrell Glenn Head, 67, of Johnson City, Tennessee, born on July 12th, 1954, left this world on October 21st, 2021, at 4:20 pm.
Darrell was preceded in death by his father, Bradley Head; his mother, Nanny (Dollie) Head; and his brother, George Carroll Head.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patty Cosper Head; his son, Albuquerque Head (Amanda Rock), his daughter, Victoria Head (Hagan Roberts III), and his son Aaron Head; his grandchildren, William, Isabella, and Kendra Roberts, Virginia and Dollie Head, and Patience Rock; his siblings, Roy Head, Billy Head, and Betty Head; many loved nieces, grandnieces, nephews and grandnephews; and friends beyond counting.
Darrell was born in Stickleyville, Virginia and raised in Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio. As an adult, he moved to the SW Virginia – NE Tennessee area to raise his family and work as a builder of libraries, banks, and churches. After retiring, he spent his time gardening, collecting comic books, and enjoying his family and friends.
No words can express the loss felt by so many. Darrell brought an air of excitement wherever he went.
All who were part of his life will remember him for his laughter and silliness. He was also a strong man, a tuff man. He loved making us smile whether it was a son, a joke, or a story.
Darrell enjoyed life, there was never a dull moment. The space he left can never be filled. Darrell was legendary and will be forever missed.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Head Family Cemetery in Stickleyville at a later date.
