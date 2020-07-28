BIG STONE GAP, VA - Darrell Glen Smith, 60, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Johnson City (TN) Medical Center.
He was a lifelong resident Big Stone Gap. Darrell was a 1979 graduate of Powell Valley High School. He was a Quality Control Supervisor with Pepsi Co. in Norton, Va., having been employed for nearly 40 years. He was a member of Appalachia Pentecostal Church. Darrell was an adamant Duke University Basketball fan.
Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Christine Smith; daughter, Natasha Peterson (Chris) of Appalachia, Va.; daughters of the heart, Carly Maness, Norton, Va. and Emily Maness, East Stone Gap, Va.; parents, Dr. Roy and Anna Lee (Milton) Smith, Big Stone Gap; siblings, Mary Ann Collins (Kenny), Carletta Fannon (Mike), Joey Smith and Ruth Ann Kinsler (Earl), all of Big Stone Gap, and Roy C. Smith, Paris, France; three grandchildren, Hannah, Jaci and Keegan Peterson; father-in-law, Charles Hicks, Big Stone Gap; two sisters-in-law, Lisa English (Daniel), Buford, Ga. and Beth Dwyer (Patrick), East Stone Gap; one brother-in-law, Bill Maness (Magin), Akron, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Appalachia Pentecostal Church. The service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Grayson Cothron and Dr. Lonnie Brooks officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery in East Stone Gap, Va. The family and friends will meet at the Appalachia Pentecostal Church by 1:20 p.m. to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be: Joey Smith, Dustin Smith, Tyler Austin, John Arrington, Chris Peterson, Daniel English, Patrick Dwyer and Glen Brock.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Appalachia Pentecostal Church, c/o Tina Bishop, P. O. Box 416, Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219.
