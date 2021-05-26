WEBER CITY - William Edward “Darnell” McConnell, Sr. 91, entered into the gates of Heaven, on May 22, 2021 after a brief stay at NOVA Health and Rehab following a period of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Justin Smith officiating. Music will be provided by daughter-in-law, Judy McConnell and grandson, Seth McConnell.
Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Grandsons and family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Bob Lewis, M.A. Lunsford, John Haynes, and Ron Herron will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Those who plan to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15a.m, Friday to go in procession to the graveside.
Those who wish to donate in Darnell’s memory may do so by giving to First Baptist Church of Weber City, 155 Shady Elm Lane, Weber City, VA 24290.
An online guest register is available for the McConnell family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of William Edward “Darnell” McConnell, Sr.