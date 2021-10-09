KINGSPORT - Darlene Starnes, 63, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born March 14, 1958, in Kingsport, to the late Floyd “Buck” and Clara Bell Herron Flanary.
Darlene enjoyed working in her flowers, she loved her cats and was an avid NASCAR fan. She was a member of A.S.P.C.A. and actively supported St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. She was employed with Tennessee Eastman.
Darlene was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie “Ziffel” Starnes; niece, Gretchen Jenkins; nephew, Levi Jenkins; mother-in-law, Mae Starnes.
Those left to cherish Darlene’s memory are her sisters, Diane Jenkins and husband, Phillip, Lisa Taylor and husband, Scott; brother, Scotty Flanary and wife, Kim; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Salley officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper.
The care of Darlene Starnes and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.