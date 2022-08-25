Darlene Peters Smith Aug 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Darlene Peters Smith, 71, of Gate City, VA passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, peacefully in her sleep.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Cremation Gate City Va Hill Darlene Peters Smith Oak Recommended for you