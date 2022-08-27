Darlene Peters Smith Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Darlene Peters Smith, 71, of Gate City, VA passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, peacefully in her sleep.The family will receive friends Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 1:00-2:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:00 pm with Gregory DePriest officiating.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Darlene Peters Smith and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Darlene Peters Smith Cremation Gate City Va Care Condolence Staff Recommended for you