GATE CITY, VA - Darl (Rattler) “Hooker” Sexton, 82, Gate City, VA, left this walk of life Friday, July 29, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Darl was born in Wise County, VA on June 20, 1940, and was the son of the late Jerry and Edith Mageline Sexton.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video