GATE CITY, VA - Darl (Rattler) “Hooker” Sexton, 82, Gate City, VA, left this walk of life Friday, July 29, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Darl was born in Wise County, VA on June 20, 1940, and was the son of the late Jerry and Edith Mageline Sexton.
Darl was a member of the Harvesttime Worship Center.
In addition to his parents, his uncle Doyle; Aunt Pearl Sexton; Hascue Sexton; Ross Sexton; Everette Bo Sexton; and Edith Finch preceded him in death.
He is survived by his son, Jason Sexton (Johona); stepdaughter, Ladonna Bennett; stepson, Don Ellis (Barbara); his special sister-in-law, Juanita Sexton; and several grandchildren. Darl is also survived by an abundance of family and friends, along with his caretakers Candance Williams and Wilma Jennings.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home, with Pastor Rick Quillen officiating. Toke Hensley and singers will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, in Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers; his church family will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15a.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to go in precession to the graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like a contribution to be made to Gate City Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.