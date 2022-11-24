KINGSPORT - Darius Hillman, known to all as “Dave”, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Kingsport, TN. at the age of 95.
Dave was born on September 14, 1927, in Dungannon, VA, to the late Ollie Ruth and Warren C. Hillman.
He was a graduate of Dungannon High School. On August 28, 1947, he married the love of his life, Imogene Turner of Ft. Blackmore, VA. They had two children, Sharon and Ron.
Dave loved baseball and dreamed of making it to the big leagues. He lived his dream and played major league baseball from 1952-1962 as a pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, Boston Redsox, Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets. Following his retirement from baseball, he worked at the family business, Fuller & Hillman, in downtown Kingsport for 38 years.
Dave was an Air Force veteran, a member of First Baptist Church and a 65-year member of the Masonic Lodge #688, the York Rite Association and the Shriner Jericho Temple.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Imogene; son, Ron Hillman; brothers, Warren Jr., Sid, Eugene and Dwight; sisters, Guila Ruth Hillman and Betty Sue (Hillman) Cole.
Left to cherish Dave’s memory are his daughter, Sharon Hillman Lake; grandchildren, Anthony Lake (Heather), Jennifer Donaldson (Travis) and Adam Hillman (Julie); great-grandchildren, Chase and Ashelyn Lake, Brooke and Cash Donaldson, Savannah and Adam Hillman; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private Entombment Service was held in Mausoleum I at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
A special thanks to Pam Cotterman and Don Murphy for all the love and time they devoted to Dave’s care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Darius “Dave” Hillman and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
