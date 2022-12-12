Darell Sandidge Dec 12, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Darell Sandidge, 69, of Kingsport, died Sunday morning, December 11, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illnessHamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of arrangements.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Condolence Darell Sandidge Funeral Home Arrangement Illness Holston Valley Medical Center Recommended for you