KINGSPORT - Darell Sandidge, 69, of Kingsport, died Sunday morning, December 11, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness. Born in Kingsport, where he resided most of his life. Darell was a 1971 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. He worked as an electrician for many years. Darell enjoyed tinkering with cars and building computers. He loved to ride bikes, cook, fish and sit by the river.
Darell was preceded in death by his parents, Garnie and Ruby Sandidge.
He is survived by daughters, Amy Cole and husband Dustin, Jessica Wright of Kingsport; two grandchildren, Haley Cole and Shane Wright; sister, Bobbie Alder of Kingsport; brother, Dennis Sandidge and Donna Lunsford of Kingsport; niece, Stacie Alder Templeton; nephew, Jimmy Alder.
The family will receive friends, Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Winston Johnson officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those planning on attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.