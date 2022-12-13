KINGSPORT - Darell Sandidge, 69, of Kingsport, died Sunday morning, December 11, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness. Born in Kingsport, where he resided most of his life. Darell was a 1971 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. He worked as an electrician for many years. Darell enjoyed tinkering with cars and building computers. He loved to ride bikes, cook, fish and sit by the river.

Darell was preceded in death by his parents, Garnie and Ruby Sandidge.

